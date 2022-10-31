Advertisement
Troll Slayer: Katrina Kaif isn't "buddhi" or "weird"!

Troll Slayer: Katrina Kaif isn’t “buddhi” or “weird”!

Troll Slayer: Katrina Kaif isn’t “buddhi” or “weird”!

Katrina Kaif gets upset on paparazzo for following her outside gym

  • KatrinaKaif fans call her a barbie doll.
  • Because she danced “Chikni Chameli” and “Sheila Ki Jawan.”
  • Don’t steal Katrina’s dance moves even if you don’t like the choreography.
As she promotes “Phone Bhoot,” Katrina Kaif is setting style standards. Fans obsess over her fringe. Netizens are degrading her by calling her “plastic” and judging her beauty.
Katrina Kaif or other Bollywood actresses. See Kat’s social media trolling and our responses:

“Sorry to say but Katrina Kaif destroyed her beautiful face completely by taking too much chemicals to look younger… actually she’s looking older and weird.”

You’re trying to jar Katrina’s sheen with “too much chemicals” reference. We won’t agree unless you show us her prescription. Everyone changes, but to call her “weird” based on her brief public appearances is unfair.

“#KatrinaKaif fans call her a barbie doll. And they’re right about that, because the amount of plastic surgery pumped in her face is astounding. Why did she do it!”

Advertisement

First off, did you know Katrina Kaif is the first Indian actress to have a Barbie doll modelled after her? Calling her a “platic beauty” is cruel. Why not respect the actress for her accomplishments rather than her looks?

Sure? Because she danced “Chikni Chameli” and “Sheila Ki Jawan.” Don’t steal Katrina’s dance moves even if you don’t like the choreography.

