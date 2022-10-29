Varun Dhawan with Alia Bhatt Third Dulhania Flim 

The film will focus on romance, appealing characters, and the story’s innocence.

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s third Dulhania film is in the works.

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are a popular on-screen couple. They made their film debut in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year and went on to star in Shashank Khaitan’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The Dulhania franchise began in 2014 and ended three years later. Media learned that this successful franchise will get a third film.

Advertisement

Karan, Varun, Alia, and Shashank love the Dulhania franchise, and they want to work on part 3. They’ve discussed some concepts, but they haven’t finished the script. Logistics will be worked out when the narrative is locked. A source close to the development said the third film will also focus on romance, appealing characters, and the story’s innocence.

Varun discussed reuniting with Alia on media. The Bhediya actor stated he would want to work with Alia in the future. I love her and we have great chemistry. That’s not possible today. We respect, care, and are friends. I want Alia again. Varun believed it would happen.

Industry talks inspired the piece. Stakeholder claims are unconfirmed.