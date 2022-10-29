Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Varun Dhawan with Alia Bhatt Third Dulhania Flim 

Varun Dhawan with Alia Bhatt Third Dulhania Flim 

Articles
Advertisement
Varun Dhawan with Alia Bhatt Third Dulhania Flim 

Varun Dhawan with Alia Bhatt Third Dulhania Flim 

Advertisement
  • The film will focus on romance, appealing characters, and the story’s innocence.
  • Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s third Dulhania film is in the works.

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are a popular on-screen couple. They made their film debut in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year and went on to star in Shashank Khaitan’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The Dulhania franchise began in 2014 and ended three years later. Media learned that this successful franchise will get a third film.

Advertisement

Karan, Varun, Alia, and Shashank love the Dulhania franchise, and they want to work on part 3. They’ve discussed some concepts, but they haven’t finished the script. Logistics will be worked out when the narrative is locked. A source close to the development said the third film will also focus on romance, appealing characters, and the story’s innocence.

Varun discussed reuniting with Alia on media. The Bhediya actor stated he would want to work with Alia in the future. I love her and we have great chemistry. That’s not possible today. We respect, care, and are friends. I want Alia again. Varun believed it would happen.

Industry talks inspired the piece. Stakeholder claims are unconfirmed.

Also Read

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon thumka it up to Bhediya’s Thumkeshwari
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon thumka it up to Bhediya’s Thumkeshwari

Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, is one of the year's...

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story