Varun Dhawan with “sweet and spiritual friend” Ananya Panday

The Gehraiyaan starlet just updated her social media with fresh photos of herself and Varun.
Ananya posted a photo of her buddy @varundvn eating ice cream with the caption “my sweet and spiritual friend @varundvn eating ice cream #Student1Student2 @karanjohar.” In the photo, the Badlapur actor is seen enjoying ice cream as he smiled at the camera. He looked dashing as always as he wore a striped T-shirt, Ananya, on the other hand, wore a brown bodycon dress. Ananya’s post garnered over a lakh likes in less than an hour since it was uploaded. Many of her fans flooded her comments section and asked them to star in a film together. A user wrote: “So amazing pictures.” Another user commented: “My favourites stars @ananyapanday @varundvn.” While a third user said: “OMG! Y’all look so good please work in a movie.”
In the meantime, both Ananya and Varun are set to appear in a number of exciting films. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan will also star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, both of whom will play significant supporting parts with the actress. Arjun Varain Singh is the director. Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, is another one of her films.
While Varun’s next movie will be Bawaal, in which he co-stars with Janhvi Kapoor. On April 7, 2023, it will officially premiere in theatres. Besides that, he has Bhediya, which stars Kriti Sanon. On November 25, 2022, audiences will be able to see the horror comedy picture.
