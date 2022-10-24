Vicky-Katrina perform Lakshmi Puja on their first Diwali

This Diwali, Bollywood stars are celebrating with gusto. While everyone in India celebrates Diwali, some celebrities will celebrate on Diwali

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated their first Diwali after marriage.

Vicky posted a photo of the couple performing Lakshmi Pooja at home.

They were dubbed “couple goals” by fans for their sweet Instagram snaps.

This Diwali, Bollywood stars are celebrating with gusto. While everyone in India celebrates Diwali, some celebrities will celebrate their first Diwali after getting married. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif married last December. Vicky posted a photo of the couple celebrating their first Diwali after marriage. A few days earlier, they shared some beautiful Karwa Chauth photos.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Diwali

Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped on Diwali. Vicky Kaushal posted a sweet photo of him and Katrina performing Lakshmi Pooja at home on Instagram. Vicky holds Katrina during Lakshmi Pooja. They wore simple ethnic clothes. Katrina wore a yellow dupatta over her white kurta and pink salwar. Vicky chose all-white kurta pyjamas. The couple worships Goddess Lakshmi in one corner of their house, and the picture shows their lavish living room.

Vicky Kaushal wishes fans Diwali

Vicky Kaushal wished his Instagram followers a Happy Diwali with the photo. “घर की लक्ष्मी के साथ लक्ष्मी पूजा हो गयी। “Vicky Kaushal” wrote in hindi. His post follows.

Bhumi Pednekar, Nimrat Kaur, and others sent heart emojis to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s photo. They were dubbed “couple goals” by fans.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal attend Diwali parties.



Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif attended Amritpal Singh Bindra’s Diwali party last night. Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a black-and-white ethnic kurta, while Katrina dazzled in a black saree. A few days earlier, they attended Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party. Katrina wore a turquoise saree and Vicky a black sherwani.