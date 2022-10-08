Advertisement
Vishwak Sen and Mithila Palkar's troubled love tale is fascinating in Ori Devuda

Articles
  • The release of Vishwak Sen’s forthcoming movie, Ori Devuda, starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Mithila Palkar from the Bollywood, is rapidly approaching.
  • The movie’s teaser, which teases a perfect rom-com with a fantasy twist, was just unveiled today.
  • The tumultuous romance of Vishwak and Mithila, who later married, is depicted in the teaser.
As he tells God about his marital problems, Vishwak Sen experiences a roller-coaster of emotions. Two childhood friends, Vishwak (Arjun) and Mithila Palkar (Anu), marry on the advice of their parents. Arjun struggles to love Anu or think of her as his wife, though. In the interim, he meets Meera, the girl he had a crush on in high school. Their marriage quickly devolves into chaos, and they ultimately file for divorce.

In Ori Devuda, Venkatesh Daggubati has a significant role.

In the movie, Venkatesh will play a very important part. He assumes the character of a deity and grants Arjun a golden ticket to live his life anyway he pleases. But the intriguing story’s central conflict will result from this.

Venkatesh fills the role of God performed by Vijay Sethupathi in Oh My Kadavule. It’s interesting to note that late actor Puneeth Rajkumar played the part in the Kannada version of Lucky Man, which was released in September of this year. On October 21, Ori Devuda will be released on video.

Oh My Kadavule, a Tamil film, has been remake.

Oh My Kadavule, a Tamil love fantasy film directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, was remade as Ori Devuda (2020). Ritika Singh, Ashok Selvan, and Vijay Sethupathi all starred in the original film.

When in Ori Devuda, Puri Jagannadh

A cameo is also made by Puri Jagannadh, the director of Liger. In the trailer, he utters the phrase “I love divorces.”

The Telugu remake is being directed by the original film’s director, Ashwanth Marimuthu. Pearl V Potluri, Prasad Potluri, and Dil Raju are responsible for producing Ori Devuda under the PVP Cinema and Sri Venkateswara Creations labels, respectively. The dialogue for this movie will be written by director and writer Tharun Bhascker, who has collaborated on blockbusters like Pelli Choopulu and Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi.

The technical team includes Vijay Mukthavarapu and cinematographer Vidhu Ayyana. In supporting parts, it also has Rahul Ramakrishna, Asha Bhat, and Murali Sharma. On October 21, Ori Devuda is scheduled for release in theatres.

