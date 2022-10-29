Vivek Agnihotri calls Bollywood ‘blind, deaf and dumb,’ twitter reacts

On social media, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri frequently expresses his opinions, and his most recent tweet is directed toward Bollywood.

On social media, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri frequently expresses his opinions, and his most recent tweet is directed towards Bollywood. While praising movies like “The Kashmir Files” and “Kantara,” the director made fun of Bollywood filmmakers for their lavish spending on actors, marketing, and distribution.

4 small films with no stars, no marketing or distribution support – #TheKashmirFiles, #Kartikeya2, #Kantara & #Rocketry earned approx 800 Cr at BO. Total cost of production of 4 films under 75 cr. Is Bollywood blind, deaf & dumb that they don't understand simple maths and learn? — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 28, 2022

“4 small films with no stars, no marketing or distribution support – #TheKashmirFiles, #Kartikeya2, #Kantara & #Rocketry earned approx 800 Cr at BO. Total cost of production of 4 films under 75 cr. Is Bollywood blind, deaf & dumb that they don’t understand simple Maths and learn?” wrote Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri while tagging Rishab Shetty and R Madhavan among others.

Vivek’s post caused some disagreement among online users. Saying that Rocketry didn’t have a star is untrue, a fan tweeted, mentioning a few notable actors from the movies Vivek cited. Suriya and SRK made cameo appearances in the Tamil and Hindi versions of Madhavan, who is a great star in the south. An further user stated, “Sir, @AnupamPKher @DarshanKumaar #mithunda all are stars,” in response. You are now promoting hatred and negativity. Be modest. One Twitter user said, “The taste of people is changing. I agree with Vivek. People prefer watching movies with competent artists than ones with kids who can’t even speak basic Hindi.

