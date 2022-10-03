Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Watch as Kareena Kapoor Khan stays calm despite being surrounded by admirers at Mumbai airport

  • Kareena Kapoor Khan is widely regarded as one of Bollywood’s top actresses.
  • The moment the actress walks into a room, jaws drop.
  • The actress and her younger son Jeh Ali Khan were seen at the Mumbai airport on a Sunday.
For her next endeavour, they were making the trip to London. But there was a horde of selfie-seeking fanatics surrounding her. The clip has been widely shared across multiple platforms.

Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen making her way through the airport terminal in an all-white ensemble and a bun for her hair. However, all of a sudden, a swarm of people descended upon her in an attempt to snap selfies. Although she was obviously struggling, the actor kept her composure. A member of her security team was also seen attempting to protect her when a fan reached up to place his arm around her shoulder for a selfie. Jeh was also seen in the caretaker’s arms.

After the video went viral, fans came out in support of the actress. One of the fans wrote, “OMG why did they do that !! I felt uncomfortable watching this.”

Watch the Video here:

Supposedly, she went to London to film Sujoy Ghosh’s suspense novel. The Devotion Of Suspect X, based on a novel by Japanese author Keigo Higashino, will soon be available on Netflix. In addition, she’ll make her producing debut with an upcoming thriller picture by director Hansal Mehta that’s rumoured to be based on a true story.

