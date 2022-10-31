Wedding of Hansika Motwani: Haldi, Mehendi, and other details

Hansika Motwani to tie the knot at a Jaipur palace
Hansika Motwani was famous from childhood. The Maha actress has kept her...
The rumours state that the wedding celebrations would take place from December 2 until December 4.
Wedding specifics
The Haldi ceremony will take place the next morning after the couple exchanges wedding vows during pheras on December 4. The Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony has been scheduled for December 3, while the Sufi night will be on December 2. On the eve of December Fourth, the family will also take part in a polo match and an after-party with a casino theme.
Who is the unknown man?
Regarding the unidentified man who is soon to become Hansika Motwani’s husband, nothing is official as of yet. According to rumours, the Mumbai-based businessman Sohail Kathuria, who is the actress’s lover, would marry her. According to rumours, the two were close friends before beginning a relationship and are business partners.
Upcoming plans
My Name Is Shruthi, a film by Srinivas Omkar, is also being produced. Mark K. Robin provided the music for the drama, which was sponsored by Ramya Burugu in collaboration with Nagender Raju under the Vaishnavi Arts brand.
The web series MY3 from M Rajesh will also mark Hansika Motwani’s OTT debut.
