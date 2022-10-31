Wedding of Hansika Motwani: Haldi, Mehendi, and other details

Since the news of Hansika Motwani’s marriage appeared on social media in December, her fans are unable to remain calm

Everyone is curious to find out who the lucky man is who she will marry as the wedding day draws closer

According to the most recent rumours surrounding this nuptial, the Maha actress will wed on December 4th of this year

The rumours state that the wedding celebrations would take place from December 2 until December 4.

Wedding specifics

The Haldi ceremony will take place the next morning after the couple exchanges wedding vows during pheras on December 4. The Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony has been scheduled for December 3, while the Sufi night will be on December 2. On the eve of December Fourth, the family will also take part in a polo match and an after-party with a casino theme.

Who is the unknown man?

Regarding the unidentified man who is soon to become Hansika Motwani’s husband, nothing is official as of yet. According to rumours, the Mumbai-based businessman Sohail Kathuria, who is the actress’s lover, would marry her. According to rumours, the two were close friends before beginning a relationship and are business partners.

Upcoming plans



On the professional front, Hansika Motwani is slated to star in Partner, directed by Manoj Damodharan, among other interesting projects. The protagonist of this upcoming science fiction drama is Aadhi.

My Name Is Shruthi, a film by Srinivas Omkar, is also being produced. Mark K. Robin provided the music for the drama, which was sponsored by Ramya Burugu in collaboration with Nagender Raju under the Vaishnavi Arts brand.

The web series MY3 from M Rajesh will also mark Hansika Motwani’s OTT debut.

