Ranveer Singh, a Bollywood actor, is renowned for his odd, quirky sense of style.

The actor enjoys experimenting with his clothes every time he goes out, and his sense of style is anything but simple.

Ranveer Singh never fails to turn heads at any event, whether it’s with his bright neon attire or his unusual silhouettes.

To attend “Padukone family functions,” Ranveer Singh must adhere to a strict clothing code, though. Yes, that’s correct. In a previous interview, Deepika Padukone disclosed that Ranveer adheres to a straightforward clothing code when he is around her parents.

Events with the Padukone family include a dress code for Ranveer Singh.

Speaking at The Print’s Off The Cuff event, Deepika Padukone said that Ranveer Singh always wears a white t-shirt and blue jeans when he is with her parents. In the meanwhile, the Padukone family uniform consists of black pants, blue jeans, white crisp shirts, and round-neck T-shirts when he is attending a particular family event. “That’s the way he looks when he’s around my parents. The Padukone family wardrobe, which consists of black slacks, blue jeans, white crisp shirts, and round neck T-shirts, is what to wear if it’s a specific family occasion, according to Deepika.

Deepika Padukone’s personal style decisions

Deepika further said that when she chooses straightforward, traditional looks, people mistake her for being uninteresting. But when she wears something out of the ordinary, they make a comparison to Ranveer. Why can’t she try something exciting while I’m wearing a white shirt and blue jeans? “I don’t get it. And if I attempt anything new, people tell me that I should simply stick to the things I always do since I am not trying to be like my husband. What do you desire? She spoke.

The public face of Ranveer and Deepika’s careers

Along with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in the film Pathaan. The movie is slated to hit theatres on January 25, 2023. In addition to this, she is currently working on the action movie Fighter with Siddharth Anand, the Hindi remake of The Intern, and Nag Ashwin’s Project K.

The comedy movie Cirkus, in which Ranveer Singh also appears, is directed by Rohit Shetty and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever, and Varun Sharma. Additionally, he will appear in Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.