When Katrina Kaif admitted to having a private life

Katrina Kaif has solidified her position in the bollywood industry

Katrina has starred in a number of box office hits throughout the course of her nearly two-decade career

She speaks up about having a private life

Advertisement

She has appeared in films with practically every major actor of the 2000s, including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Aamir Khan. Along with being in blockbusters and box office successes, she is adored for her sense of style, amazing figure, and straightforward demeanour. She has a sizable fan base that are always curious to learn about the different facets of the actress’ life, whether they be personal or professional. But Katrina is reputed to be a highly secretive person who keeps her personal affairs under wraps. Speaking of which, Katrina discussed this aspect of her personality and her thoughts on it in an earlier interview with an entertainment portal.

Also Read Siddharth Malhotra pouts, Katrina Kaif is goofy in BTS Baar Baar Dekho: PIC The 2016 movie Baar Baar Dekho stars Katrina Kaif and Siddharth Malhotra....

Katrina Kaif on maintaining her privacy

In a conversation with mansworldindia.com, Katrina talked candidly about her private nature. She stressed that her experience in the entertainment sector has been seen by the public, but she noted that she likes to always remain true to herself. “It’s very hard to tell how things look like from an outside perspective because I can only see things from my perspective. So, I don’t see any change, I am being true to myself at each time in my life and as life evolves and introduces me to varied experiences. I am true to who I am and I do what I feel is right. Having arrived in the industry at 17, it has been a good many years, and, my journey has been in the eyes of the public. It is like I have grown and evolved, where my audience has been mixed, ranging from the low, big to the hits and misses. It feels wonderful for them having been with me throughout my journey,” the 39-year-old actress remarked.

Being a private person, Katrina has always chosen to keep her private affairs out of the public eye. After keeping their romance a secret for a while, she married Vicky Kaushal last year on December 9 in a private wedding in Rajasthan. Their first official photos almost caused the internet to crash since they were instantly popular within minutes, if not seconds!

Also Read Alia Bhatt revealed Katrina Kaif is her favourite Alia Bhatt appeared on the first episode of Season 5 of Koffee...

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)