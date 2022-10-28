Why Janhvi Kapoor doesn’t want Vijay Deverakonda at swayamvar

Janhvi Kapoor said Vijay Deverakonda is “practically married” interview.

The Liger star reportedly dates Rashmika Mandanna.

Janhvi will next appear in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor’s Mili trailer has garnered attention. Fans are excited to see her in this thriller. This one stars Sunny Kaushal and Janhvi. The trailer was captivating, and fans are eager to solve the mystery. She’s doing everything she can to promote her new film. In a recent interview, she called Vijay Deverakonda “practically married.” In a Times Of India interview, she explained why she said this.

Vijay Deverakonda is an entertainment industry bachelor. In one Koffee With Karan 7 episode, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor called Vijay a cheese platter. Rashmika Mandanna is rumoured to be dating the Liger star. Fans think they’re more than friends, even though the stars haven’t confirmed it. Fans assumed Vijay was dating Rashmika after Janhvi called him “filter”. “The question was: Who would you pick if it was your swayamvar? All that I meant with my answer was that Vijay is not in our circle and we don’t interact much, hence it is unlikely.”

Janhvi Kapoor named Aditya Roy Kapur in an interview when asked to name three film industry men for her swayamvar, but she added that everyone else is married. She disqualified Vijay because he is “practically married” after the interviewer suggested him. After this, fans speculated more about Vijay and Rashmika.

Janhvi Kapoor’s film Mili with Sunny Kaushal is set for release. Bawaal, with Varun Dhawan, is her next film. Nitesh Tiwari, who directed Dangal and Chhichhore, directed it. With Rajkummar Rao, she has Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.