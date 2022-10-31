Advertisement
Edition: English
Will Boney Kapoor appear in the upcoming Luv Ranjan film?

Articles
Will Boney Kapoor appear in the upcoming Luv Ranjan film?

  • The upcoming movie “Mili” will feature Janhvi Kapoor, a rising star in Bollywood and the daughter of well-known producer Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi
  • Production of movie is personally done by Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor has consistently put in his best effort on the professional front for the sake of the family, but little did we know about his secret acting love. Yes, you read that correctly.

Boney Kapoor, 66, has four children, three of whom work as actors in Hindi films. Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor are the three. The fourth child, Anshula Kapoor, meanwhile, is unwilling to live in B-Town.

Anil Kapoor, Boney’s real brother, is likewise interested in acting as a career. With this context, the industry has seen a recent development. Boney Kapoor has made the decision to take the plunge and make his acting debut in the upcoming movie from director Luv Ranjan.

He will appear in the film alongside stars Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, and Dimple Kapadia, according to India Today.

Announcing Boney Kapoor’s forthcoming acting debut
Boney Kapoor opened up about his acting debut in an interview with India Today on Sunday, stating, “At first, when Luv (Ranjan) offered me the film, I was hesitant to undertake it. They forced me into it, and I’m grateful to my son, my daughters, and my brother Sanjay Kapoor. When I first started, the excitement for me was working with a group that included brilliant performers Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, and Dimple Kapadia.

The fact that Sridevi was my wife in real life and I got to play her husband in a movie was another high, though. Another high, that. When we were younger, Dimple was the centre of attention for all the nearby children. It was also exciting to play her husband, he continued.

As of today, 11 members of the Kapoor family are actors.
Boney further disclosed that 11 members of his Kapoor family are currently engaged in acting careers.

Let’s wait and see how the news develops in relation to Boney Kapoor’s career.

