Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Will Kiara Advani marry Sidharth Malhotra in December

Will Kiara Advani marry Sidharth Malhotra in December

Articles
Advertisement
Will Kiara Advani marry Sidharth Malhotra in December

Will Kiara Advani marry Sidharth Malhotra in December

Advertisement
  • Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan grilled Kiara about her relationship with Sidharth earlier this year.

On this season’s Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar grilled Kiara Advani about her relationship and future Shaadi. Siddharth Malhotra. In the past year, Sid-Kiara, as social media fans call them, have become B-most Town’s popular couple.
A news portal reports that the two are now dating. The portal has learned that Sid and Kiara will marry in December from a close source. Big news. A repeat of Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s December wedding would cap off a great 2022.

Advertisement

The source also said that Sidharth and Kiara want to keep things private but are already planning their wedding and a star-studded Mumbai reception. Karan Johar, Kiara and Sid’s mentor, will lead this big Bollywood wedding.
We’ve seen it with Vicky-Katrina, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, and Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal. No surprise if Sid-Kiara keeps their wedding details secret until the last minute. Let’s see if the internet’s favorite couple marries by year’s end.

Also Read

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani attends a Diwali party in new ad
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani attends a Diwali party in new ad

Recently, a rumored couple of actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani appeared...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Reese Witherspoon discusses early professional blunders
Reese Witherspoon discusses early professional blunders
Priyanka describes her trip to cold Colorado with her daughter Malti 
Priyanka describes her trip to cold Colorado with her daughter Malti 
Shaheen Shah Afridi and bride Ansha Afridi's wedding pictures
Shaheen Shah Afridi and bride Ansha Afridi's wedding pictures
Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans are supposedly no longer together
Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans are supposedly no longer together
Sindh Censor Board banned unapproved screenings of 'Pathaan' in Pakistan
Sindh Censor Board banned unapproved screenings of 'Pathaan' in Pakistan
Brendon Urie and Sarah Urie welcome their first child
Brendon Urie and Sarah Urie welcome their first child
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story