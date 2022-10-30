Will Kiara Advani marry Sidharth Malhotra in December

Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan grilled Kiara about her relationship with Sidharth earlier this year.

On this season’s Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar grilled Kiara Advani about her relationship and future Shaadi. Siddharth Malhotra. In the past year, Sid-Kiara, as social media fans call them, have become B-most Town’s popular couple.

A news portal reports that the two are now dating. The portal has learned that Sid and Kiara will marry in December from a close source. Big news. A repeat of Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s December wedding would cap off a great 2022.

The source also said that Sidharth and Kiara want to keep things private but are already planning their wedding and a star-studded Mumbai reception. Karan Johar, Kiara and Sid’s mentor, will lead this big Bollywood wedding.

We’ve seen it with Vicky-Katrina, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, and Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal. No surprise if Sid-Kiara keeps their wedding details secret until the last minute. Let’s see if the internet’s favorite couple marries by year’s end.

