One of the most well-liked performers in the South is Kannada actor Naveen Kumar, well known as Yash.

Everyone must be familiar with Rocky Bhai because he gained worldwide stardom with just one movie, KGF.

The actor is a perfect example of a self-made celebrity; he began with barely 100 rupees and now makes millions.

The actor owns the priciest items, chic vacations, a sumptuous property, and other things.

Yash has a net worth of Rs 7 million and is currently the highest-paid actor in the South Asian film industry. Take a look at Yash’s wealth, which includes a lavish home and expensive vehicles.

Yash’s opulent Bangalore home

After KGF: Chapter 2’s box office smashing success, Yash reportedly purchased a lavish duplex home in Bangalore to reside in with his wife Radhika Pandit and children Ayra and Yarthav. This residence is located next to Windsor Manor in the upscale community known as Prestige Golf Apartments. The reported value of this duplex is Rs 6 crore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

Yash’s collection of posh automobiles

Range Rover Evoque

In his garage, Yash has a collection of expensive, posh vehicles worth thousands. The star’s largest automotive collection is a Range Rover Evoque. Around Rs 70–80 lakhs are spent on it. The luxurious vehicle is ideal, comfortable, and equipped with a full-length sunroof.

GLC 250D Mercedes

Yash also has a five-seater luxurious car with a big bonnet, the Mercedes GLC 250D Couple, which costs Rs 78 lakhs. It belongs to Yash’s collection of opulent automobiles.

Yash also owns a number of other pricey luxury vehicles, including the Audi Q7 ($80 lakh), the BMW 520D ($70 lakh), and the Pajero Sports ($40 lakh).

Endorsements of brands

Yash is not a well-known celebrity who appears in all commercials. Despite that, he still exudes confidence and swag. Under his wing are companies like Gucci Perfume, among others. Together with his wife Radhika Pandit, the actor also promotes a line of cooking oil. He demands about Rs 60 lakhs to promote a product.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

Yash, who is well-known for his parts in films like Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari and Rajadhani, has worked more harder than other actors in the industry to carve out a niche for himself. He had no connections or contacts in the Kannada cinema industry, but his uncanny ability to fit into any character propelled him to fame. His luck changed in 2018 when he was cast as the lead in Prashantha Neel’s KGF and received pan-India recognition. Since then, there has been no going back; everything is history.

Movie fans are currently anticipating the third entry in the well-known franchise following the astounding success of KGF Chapters 1 and 2. Although it was anticipated that the sequel would start production soon, the producers have informed us that this is not the case. In addition to the KGF franchise, he has not yet revealed his next project.