YRF and Parineeti Chopra part ways Amicably

Yash Raj Films (YRF) and its talent management division have worked with Parineeti Chopra since her first film, Maneesh Sharma’s Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. Habib Faisal’s Ishaqzaade and Maneesh’s Shuddh Desi Romance are among their collaborations.

“Parineeti and YRF go back a long way, and the production house is like a home for her. So there is no animosity involved here. She wanted to explore other avenues, and is moving to another talent management agency,”.A source told. Parineeti won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for Ladies vs Ricky Bahl before becoming an actress.

Parineeti, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, and Sarika will star in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai. Parineeti tweeted,“A feeling that can’t be put in words. An energy that will stay with me for a lifetime. It’s special. It’s #Uunchai!” while sharing Uunchai’s trailer. Lifelong energy. Special. #Uunchai! Capsule Gill stars Akshay Kumar and Parineeti.

Yash Raj Films is producing Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham’s Pathaan, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3, and Junaid Khan’s debut film Maharaja.

