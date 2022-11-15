Advertisement
Aamir Khan attends an event in Delhi with grey hair and a beard

  • Bollywood icon Aamir Khan is taking a one-and-a-half-year hiatus from acting to prioritise his family
  • The actor recently made his first public appearance since the release of Laal Singh Chadha, in which he also starred with Kareena Kapoor Khan
  • Aamir Khan stated that he has spent the last 35 years entirely focused on his career and that he now feels the need to take a break from acting in order to spend more time with his family
Aamir Khan’s declaration was the main focus of the event’s popular video on social media, but it was also his all-gray ensemble that caught people’s eye.

Aamir Khan wears a grey look to a Delhi function.

Aamir Khan wore a grey jacket to the occasion. He spoke about his future production and also declared a break from acting while sporting a new look with all-grey hair and a beard. When asked about his working method, Aamir replied, “As an actor, I get so engrossed in a film that nothing else happens in my life. After Laal Singh Chaddha, I was meant to star in a movie called Champions. This uplifting and nice movie has a fantastic script and a good story. But I feel like I need a break and want to spend time with my mom, my kids, and my family.

He continued by saying that for the past 35 years, he has only been concerned with his job, which is unfair to those who are close to him. Because of this, he stated that he wants to spend some time with his loved ones instead of acting. “I am looking forward to the next year, a year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor. For the first time, I’ll be actively not working as an actor, and be working as a producer. I’ll be producing Champions,”, he announced. Watch the video down below.

Aamir Khan has previously displayed his grey hair in public. The actor, who has no qualms about wearing grey hair, was also photographed during the lockdown sporting a similar style.

