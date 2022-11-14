Aamir Khan debuts new an all-grey look at Delhi event to talk future

Aamir recently visited Delhi for a conversation at a gathering that one of his boyhood friends planned.

Recently, Aamir Khan made one of his few public appearances after the release and commercial disaster of his most recent movie, Laal Singh Chaddha. Amir presented a new appearance during an event in Delhi, with grey hair and a beard. The actor discusses his upcoming production and the reasons why, “for the first time in his career,” he wants to take a vacation from performing in a video from the event.

Aamir recently visited Delhi for a conversation at a gathering that one of his boyhood friends planned. Aamir spoke at the occasion about his career and the process he uses when making a movie. He also explained why he felt the need to take a break from acting during that conversation. Amir said, “When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It’s a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it’s a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom, my kids.”

In his 35-year performing career, the actor said, this may be the first break he has taken. Explaining it, he added, “I feel I have been working for 35 years and I have single-mindedly been focused on my work. I feel that it’s not fair to people who are close to me. This is the time I feel I have to take some time off to be with them, and actually experience life in a different way. I am looking forward to the next year, year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor.”

His upcoming movie, Champion, will go ahead with Aamir producing it right now. Talking about the film, he said, “I’ll be working as a producer, so I’ll be producing Champions. I will be approaching other actors now to do the role that I was hoping to do. Hopefully that will go well. I’m in that stage in life where I’d like to enjoy my relationships at this point of time. That’s the best way I can put it.” Champions will be co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions along with Sony Pictures International Productions, India, and 200NotOut Productions.

Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir’s most recent film, is a Forrest Gump adaptation that opened to mixed reviews and a weak box office haul. After being made available digitally on Netflix last month, the movie did receive some positive reviews from viewers, many of whom expressed surprise at its failure. In the upcoming movie Salaam Venky, which stars Kajol, Aamir will make a brief cameo appearance.