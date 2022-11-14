Aamir Khan will produce Champions under his banner

In February 2021 that Aamir Khan and RS Prasanna are collaborating on a slice-of-life sports film based on Campeones (Champions).

Aamir is no longer in the film, we’ve learned exclusively.

While he has stepped back from acting in Campeones, he will continue to produce the film.

Aamir and Sony met multiple times over the last few months and agreed to work together. During his US trip, he met Sony executives. While he has stepped back from acting in Campeones, he will continue to produce the film, according to a source. The film will begin production next year with a new actor.

“The script is locked and the team will soon begin pre-production and location scouting. They all want to start the inspirational sports drama soon, and an actor will be cast by year’s end, said a source. Aamir Khan Productions, Sony Pictures International, and 200 Not Out Productions will produce the film. If all goes well, it will be released by 2023, a source said.

Aamir is taking a break and spending time with his mom and kids. The actor hears many topics, but nothing excites him. Aamir was last seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which flopped. Since then, he’s been looking for the right script. The actor was also recently seen discussing leaving the Champions remake.