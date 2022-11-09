Abhishek Bachchan entertains, but the show doesn’t

Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2 continues the plot from filmmaker Mayank Sharma’s first season, showing Avinash Sabharwal (Abhishek Bachchan) struggling with his dual identities

J (Abhishek Bachchan) reappears to finish what he started earlier

To kill the remaining Ravan heads just as the medical staff at the institution are inspired by Avinash’s successful recovery

Victor (Naveen Kasturia), who assists Avinash in finishing his unfinished job, is with him this time, so he isn’t travelling alone. Not only does this resurrection affect Avinash’s family, but it also completely disrupts Kabir Sawant’s (Amit Sadh) way of life. You may watch the show to find out what happens next.

The action scenes choreographed by Aejaz Gulab are what viewers will find most enticing about Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2. The majority of the settings they are situated in are all distinctively stylized, making them all very different from one another. The Breathe: Into The Shadows 2 universe comes to life on screen thanks to DOP (Director of Photography) S. Bharathwa’s lens, which also maintains the criminal thriller genre’s typical appearance and feel. The show’s production designer Rajiv M. Panjabi’s vision and design ably support this, elevating the viewing experience as a whole. Abhishek’s intense appearance as J is a perfect example of Dhananjay Prajapati’s flawless hair and makeup design.

Aside from a few unexpected turns, the general story falls flat and is uninteresting. The first few episodes of the plot take a while to get going, and it stays that way while none of the dialogues have any real impact. The screenplay might have been sharpened more to make it more compelling, according to director Mayank Sharma and co-writers Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed, Priya Saggi, and Abhijeet Deshpande. Even the outcome was anticipated. Even while music plays a big part in the development of movies, it’s especially critical for crime dramas to give the story the necessary adrenaline. For Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2, Karan Kulkarni’s music falls short of that goal.

The performances outperform the story, which fails to impress. Abhishek Bachchan delivers a sincere effort and shines in particular when he portrays J on screen. Although Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, and Saiyami Kher continue to perform admirably as they did in the previous season, Naveen Kasturia is the season’s standout performer. Every time he is on screen, he is radiant and exudes an air of complete control over both his performance and his artistic expression. A special mention should go to Mukesh Chhabra for this flawless casting.

Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2 had promise overall and shines at spots, but it falters due to a dull, almost formulaic storyline.

