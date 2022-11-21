Abhishek Bachchan is a “great damaad” says Aishwarya Rai’s mom

Abhishek and Aishwarya are a popular Bollywood couple.

Social media is filled with photos and videos from Aaradhya Bachchan’s 11th birthday.

Abhishek Bachchan’s sweet gesture for Aishwarya’s mom goes viral.

Advertisement

Abhishek and Aishwarya are a popular Bollywood couple. Fans love to see them together despite their lack of PDA. Social media is filled with photos and videos from Aaradhya Bachchan’s 11th birthday. Abhishek’s sweet gesture for Aishwarya’s mom is winning the internet.

Abhishek Bachchan’s sweet gesture for Aishwarya’s mom goes viral. Abhishek and Aishwarya Bachchan match in white. After Aaradhya Bachchan’s birthday party, Aishwarya walks her mother to her car. Aishwarya wears a white oversized shirt with black tights. Netizens were drawn to Junior Bachchan’s gesture towards his mother-in-law. Abhishek and Aish hold his mother-in-hands law’s in the car. Netizens love how he later touches her feet. Fan: “What an awesome husband.” Another fan wrote, “Proud of you abhishek.” A fan also wrote, “What a great damaad!.” Fans appreciate Abhishek Bachchan’s gesture for his mother-in-law.

Aishwarya wished Aaradhya a happy birthday on Instagram this week. Aishwarya kisses Aaradhya in the photo. Abhishek posted the birthday girl’s photo on Instagram. “Happy Birthday my little Princess! I love you mostest,” It was captioned.

On the Work in front, Abhishek was last seen in Breathe: Into The Shadows season 2. He’ll star in Ghoomer with Saiyami Kher. Aishwarya is enjoying the success of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan-1. Jailer co-stars Rajnikanth.

Also Read Abhishek Bachchan compares Breathe Into the Shadows to Dhoom It’s alike Abhishek Bachchan is best known for his role as ACP Jai Dixit...