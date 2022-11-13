Abhishek Bachchan & others attend Rakesh Kumar’s prayer meet

Rakesh Kumar died on November 10 after a long cancer battle.

Rakesh Kumar died on November 10 after a long cancer battle. Known for Khoon Pasina, Do Aur Do Paanch, Mr. Natwarlal, and Yaarana. Today, his family prayed in the city. His wife, son, and daughter survive him. Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and others attended the prayer meet.

Mother-son duo seen at the prayer meet. Abhishek wore a white kurta pajama and Nehru jacket, and Jaya wore a traditional dress and sunglasses. Co-star Shabana Azmi also wore an Indian outfit in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Recently released film Thank God director Indra Kumar was also present. See:

Amitabh Bachchan’s note to Rakesh Kumar

Amitabh Bachchan blogged about Rakesh Kumar’s death. In his emotional note, he said he’s hesitant to attend. It said, “Rakesh Sharma, first AD to Prakash Mehra on ‘ZANJEER’ .. then independent director for other PM ( prakash mehra, as we often joked with him, as the PM of the country ) films .. and singularly – Hera Pheri, Khoon Pasina, Mr Natwarlal, Yaarana, et al .. and such great camaraderie on sets and else where, socially, during events and Holi. One by one they all leave.. But some like Rakesh leave an imprint that is hard to remove or forget .. his sense of screen play and direction, writing and execution on the spur of the moment and the fun times on location during Nattu and Yaarana .. his complete faith in his worth..and the ease with which he would grant us the liberty of skipping shootings on the odd day, just to be able to spend time relaxing fooling around and being in the company of uncontrollable laughter and gaiety.. A most affable and kind hearted human, ready to step up to any kind of inconvenience that artists that worked with him, faced..! No I shall hesitate to go to his funeral .. for I shall not be able to bear the sight of an inert Rakesh! You made many of us prominent with your innovative ideas for story and film, Rakesh, and you shall ever be remembered..”

