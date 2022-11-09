Abhishek Bachchan swears by SRK’s career advice

Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan have been close pals for a very long time

Abhishek Bachchan swears by Shah Rukh Khan’s career advice

The two actors have appeared in films such as Deepika Padukone, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah, and Jackie Shroff’s lead role in Farah Khan’s 2014 hit Happy New Year, as well as Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, directed by Karan Johar. Now, the Manmarziyaan actress divulged career advice he received from Shah Rukh Khan in a recent interview.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan offers career advise to Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek was questioned by ANI if he was looking forward to any new special roles or any particular characters that he wanted to play. He responded that he is terrible at this and concentrates on what he is doing right now rather than what he can achieve. He continued by saying that Shah Rukh Khan gave him the most precise explanation of this idea in the early years of his career.

When Abhishek asked him the same question one day during a discussion, he said, ‘You’ve done amazing work, which one is your favourite and what all roles would you like to do’, addressing the same, Shah Rukh replied, ‘Whatever work and roles I’m doing right now! Always remember you’re an actor. Ask yourself and introspect, if whatever you are doing right now is not your favourite, then why are you even doing it? Don’t focus on what is going to happen in future. Just focus on your present and give your 100% to it’.”