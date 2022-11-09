Abhishek Bachchan working with dad Amitabh Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan is promoting Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2.

Abhishek Bachchan is promoting Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2. The OTT show stars Amit Sadh, Naveen Kasturia, and Saiyami Kher. Abhishek, praised for his performance, also discussed a possible project with his father, Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek have appeared in Sarkar, Bunty Aur Babli, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Paa. Since 2009’s Paa, fans have waited to see the father-son duo together. Abhishek was asked by Pinkvilla if fans can expect a collaboration. The actor said a film with his father is overdue. Abhishek wrote, “I would love that. I would love to work with him again. Paa was the last time we worked together, it that released in 2009. So it’s long overdue, I’d love to do another film with him.”

Have any past offers flopped? Abhishek responded, “I don’t think it’s nice to talk about films that didn’t work out. It’s disrespectful to the makers. But obviously, as an actor, who wouldn’t want to work with him? I think we should now actively try and make it happen because yes, it’s long overdue. I enjoy working with him, I get to learn so much.”

On Work in front, Abhishek will be in Ghoomer with Saiyami. Pinkvilla reported he’ll reunite with Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Bobby Deol, and Ritesh Deshmukh for Housefull 5.

Big B appeared in Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Next up: Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai. Besides The Intern, he has Project K with Prabhas.

