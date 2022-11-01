Abhishek Bachchan writes a sweet birthday note to Aishwarya Rai

- Since midnight, well-wishers have poured in for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her 49th birthday.
Since midnight, well-wishers have poured in for Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her 49th birthday. Fans, family, and film industry friends have wished Aishwarya a happy birthday on social media. Abhishek Bachchan, her husband, posted a sweet Instagram message wishing his wife a happy birthday. Fans were eagerly awaiting it.
Abhishek Bachchan wishes “wifey” Aishwarya Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan posted succinctly. He posted a monochromatic photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Instagram. Iruvar’s still. Aishwarya debuted in 1997’s Tamil film Iruvar, playing two roles. Aishwarya looks stunning in a simple saree in Abhishek’s photo. Abhishek wrote a sweet caption wishing her love, peace, and success.
Happy birthday, wifey! "Happy Birthday, wifey! Love, light, peace and eternal success," wrote Abhishek Bachchan.
Fans react to Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday post for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday post for Aishwarya received many likes and comments quickly. “Wow! Such a beautiful picture,” another one wrote, “Lovely picture. Happy birthday.”
