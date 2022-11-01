Advertisement
Abhishek Bachchan writes a sweet birthday note to Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan writes a sweet birthday note to Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan writes a sweet birthday note to Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan writes a sweet birthday note to Aishwarya Rai

  • Since midnight, well-wishers have poured in for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her 49th birthday.
  • Abhishek Bachchan posted a monochromatic photo of his wife on Instagram.
  • He wished her love, peace, and success.
Since midnight, well-wishers have poured in for Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her 49th birthday. Fans, family, and film industry friends have wished Aishwarya a happy birthday on social media. Abhishek Bachchan, her husband, posted a sweet Instagram message wishing his wife a happy birthday. Fans were eagerly awaiting it.

Abhishek Bachchan wishes “wifey” Aishwarya Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan posted succinctly. He posted a monochromatic photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Instagram. Iruvar’s still. Aishwarya debuted in 1997’s Tamil film Iruvar, playing two roles. Aishwarya looks stunning in a simple saree in Abhishek’s photo. Abhishek wrote a sweet caption wishing her love, peace, and success.

Happy birthday, wifey! “Happy Birthday, wifey! Love, light, peace and eternal success,” wrote Abhishek Bachchan. See his Aishwarya Rai Bachchan post below.

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Fans react to Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday post for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday post for Aishwarya received many likes and comments quickly. “Wow! Such a beautiful picture,” another one wrote, “Lovely picture. Happy birthday.”

