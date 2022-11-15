Abhishek Bachchan’s challenge: Follow Aishwarya Rai’s example

Abhishek Bachchan has always been open about his feelings for his wife.

In a recent interview, the actor discussed the distinction between “massy” and “realistic” acting.

Abhishek Bachchan is gushing about his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachcha

Advertisement

Abhishek Bachchan has always been open about his feelings for his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In a recent interview, the actor discussed the distinction between “massy” and “realistic” acting. While both require elite skill sets, commercial acting is often looked down upon by critics, according to Abhishek. However, he believes that commercial acting is not easy. While discussing the subject, Abhishek Bachchan provided several examples and praised Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s dance abilities, while challenging critics to try and replicate her brilliant dance moves.

Abhishek Bachchan told Galatta Plus that many of his colleagues have managed to strike a balance between commercial and realistic acting, and that it is not easy. “Please don’t be mistaken, there is an elite skill set required to pull that off. A lot of the time, we look down upon commercial acting, it’s not easy. I dare anybody to do what Rajini uncle does. It’s not possible, that’s why there’s only one Rajinikanth.” He went on to say that Aamir Khan, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and many other actors have mastered the balance between mainstream and realism acting.

Abhishek challenged critics to ‘dance in Alaska in -30 degrees in a chiffon saree,’ and said he’d be very impressed if they succeeded. He also dared them to try and master dance moves as gracefully as Aishwarya and Madhuri Dixit did in Nimbooda Nimbooda, despite how difficult it is. “You do ‘Nimbooda Nimbooda’ like Aishwarya did, or you do Devdas and pull it off with that kind of élan and grace that Aishwarya and Madhuri did. Try and do it, it’s not easy,” he said.

Relationship between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

On April 20, 2007, Abhishek and Aishwarya married in Mumbai. In 2011, they welcomed their first child, daughter Aaradhya. On Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s birthday a few days ago, Abhishek shared a special Instagram post with a still from her debut film Iruvar and a sweet message for her.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

On the Work in front, Aishwarya Rai was most recently seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I, in which she co-starred with Trisha Krishnan. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan was recently seen in the second season of Breathe: Into The Shadows, which debuted on Amazon Prime Video on November 9.

Also Read Abhishek Bachchan keeps a scrapbook of bad reviews, criticisms Abhishek Bachchan is someone who has seen his fair share of highs...