After failure of Ayushmann’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’s box office

Ayushmann Khurrana is promoting An Action Hero. Jaideep Ahlawat co-stars. Jehda Nasha, featuring Nora Fatehi, debuted today. Netizens love the song. Ayushmann promoted Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui alongside Vaani Kapoor. It was released in theatres last year but underperformed.

Aside from that, he was in Anek and Doctor G, which flopped despite good reviews. Ayushmann called India a ‘homophobic country’ in a recent interview with OTT Play.

He said, “I started with movies on taboo subjects. I suppose the type of subjects – it has to be a community viewing, and it has to have a wider film, including an LGBTO film (Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui), really don’t do well commercially because, unfortunately, our country is homophobic. Then there was Anek, a docudrama that was very niche in terms of the tone of the film. Doctor G was an A-rated film, and given the kind of certification it got, the film did decently well in theatres. For a while, that was my learning for making a film.”

When asked if he was surprised by his films’ poor performance, he replied, “I think I’m unshakeable. If I stop taking risks, I will be conventional. I have always been unconventional, and I make those choices. I will be taking them in the future as well, regardless of success or failure. I just keep pushing the boundaries, and that’s the beauty of the budgeting of the films, too. My films are mostly low- to mid-budget, so no one loses money and I can afford to take risks.”

