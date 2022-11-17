After Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal, Khloe Kardashian referred to her life as a “horror movie”

Confronting her anxieties Following the public paternity controversy involving Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian talked openly about her reserved attitude on life.

“I’m not into theme parks. Things that are suspenseful don’t appeal to me. I avoid watching frightening films. I’m ok. My life is a horror movie,” the 38-year-old reality star said on Thursday, November 17’s new episode of The Kardashians on Hulu.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” the professional basketball player, who dated Khloé from 2016 to 2021,

Advertisement

Confronting her anxieties Following the public paternity controversy involving Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian talked openly about her reserved attitude on life.

“I’m not into theme parks. Things that are suspenseful don’t appeal to me. I avoid watching frightening films. I’m ok. My life is a horror movie,” the 38-year-old reality star said on Thursday, November 17’s new episode of The Kardashians on Hulu.

When Khloé was shooting in May while on route to the Met Gala, she made note of her efforts to have a good outlook. That f—king bitch, I am. I have faith. I am powerful. I have sex. My waist is being grabbed, f—king. She informed their makeup crew and Kylie Jenner, “I’m wearing a f—king corset. “I understand. Even if I can’t breathe in it, I have this.

The co-founder of Good American acknowledged earlier in the programme that she was anxious about going to important events. I’m not feeling at ease right now. I truly don’t,” she said to the cameras in reference to her personalized attire for the greatest night in fashion. “I just feel like I am filtering everything out when I wear my sunglasses. It provides me with comfort. I’m not sure how to express it, but I simply feel safer.

Tristan, who previously requested genetic testing, acknowledged in January that he is the father to the fitness model’s now-11-month-old son,​​ Theo. In his lengthy social media statement, the Canada native also issued an apology to his on-and-off ex-girlfriend.

Advertisement

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” the professional basketball player, who dated Khloé from 2016 to 2021, wrote via Instagram at the time. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Also Read Khloe Kardashian admits that she previously declined an invitation to the Met Gala Khloe Kardashian never attended the Met Gala before this year for a...