Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Bachchan clap for Aaradhya as she cuts cake

Aaradhya Bachchan’s birthday party was recently hosted by Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. She was wearing white twinning with her parents as she turned 11 this year. Aaradhya is shown rejoicing with her parents, grandparents Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Vrinda Rai in an inside cake-cutting celebration video.

A white conical cake is set in front of Aaradhya in the video, who is also wearing a matching white hairband and clothing. She is also surrounded by many of her friends. Everyone is motioned to begin singing the birthday song by Aishwarya. She serves her a piece of cake and assists her in cutting it. Abhishek kisses Aaradhya on the cheek, while Jaya Bachchan, who is dressed in blue, applauds her. Amitabh, who is seen wearing a peach track suit, is also given a piece of cake by Aaradhya. Additionally, a green saree is worn by Vrinda.

Some more PRICELESS MOMENTS ✨ from Aaru’s 11th birthday last night!🎊❤️ That kiss Abhi gave to Aish n Aaru seriously melt my heart🥺@juniorbachchan you’re the BEST 💗#AaradhyaBachchan #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #AbhishekBachchan pic.twitter.com/haNAHVP2IX — Aaradhya Rai Bachchan Official ARB (@WeLoveAaradhyaB) November 20, 2022

Aishwarya and Abhishek were seen saying goodbye to Vrinda Rai after the party. As she made her way to her car, they held her hands. Additionally, Aishwarya instructed her to phone her when she got home.

Aishwarya also posted a photo of herself and Aaradhya on Instagram to wish the girl well. The 11-year-old celebrated her birthday while decked out in crimson. “My love… My life… I love you, My Aaradhya,” wrote Aishwarya. She was seen giving Aaradhya a kiss in the picture. A big ‘11’ made of flowers was seen on the wall behind her.

Abhishek shared a solo picture of Aaradhya from the day and wrote on his Instagram page, “Happy Birthday my little Princess! I love you mostest.”

Aishwarya last appeared in Ponniyin Selvan I by Mani Ratnam. At the international box office, the movie made over 500 crore. In the movie, she portrayed Queen Nandini in one of the main parts. Breathe: Into The Shadows, a web series, recently released its second season, which Abhishek recently saw.