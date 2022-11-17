Advertisement
Ajay Devgn and Kajol enchant in black at Drishyam 2 premiere

  • The film’s cast and families walked the red carpet at today’s premiere.
  • Kajol and Ajay Devgn attend Drishyam’s premiere.
Since the announcement of Drishyam 2, all eyes are on Ajay Devgn. Drsihyam 2 has fans pumped. The entire team has been busy promoting Drishyam 2, and it’s almost here. The film’s cast and families walked the red carpet at today’s premiere. Kajol and Ajay stole the show and our breath. They were a beautiful couple.

Kajol wore a black sheer saree. The saree had handmade designs and a red border. She wore black sleeveless blouse with her saree. The actress wore gold jhumkas with her hair open. She kept it simple with red lipstick. Kajol held all-black Ajay Devgn’s hand. He wore a black high-neck tee, black pants, and a leather jacket. They’re one of Bollywood’s hottest couples.

After Runway 34, Ajay Devgn will direct Bholaa. U Me Aur Hum, Shivaay, and Runway 34 are his previous films. Ajay’s upcoming films include Drishyam 2, Maidaan, and Neeraj Pandey’s untitled thriller.

On the Work front, Last seen in 2021 in Tribhanga. Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar starred. She’ll next appear in The Good Wife – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka on Disney+ Hotstar. The remake of Julianna Margulies’ The Good Wife. Salaam Venky also stars her.

