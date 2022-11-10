Ajay Devgn, Farhan Akhtar share warm note after World Cup loss

Bollywood celebrities are feeling conflicted after England defeated India by 10 wickets in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022’s second semifinal.

India was denied the chance to play Pakistan in the forthcoming championship game.

To this, Ajay Devgn said, “Keep heart guys. Team India, today & forever.”

In a long post, Ajay as an avid cricket fan, added, “Cheering for you as you put your heart and soul into converting the dreams of an entire nation into reality has always been an amazing experience. Though your journey to the finals was cut short, we enjoyed every bit of it. I cannot imagine the pressure each of you guys experienced with the eyes of the nation watching you.”

He further added, “Winning or losing is a part of the sport. Both results are inevitable. But we stand with you. Through thick and thin, ups and downs we are here to stand with the best Team in the world. Chin up guys! We will come back stronger and better than ever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar dedicated a post to the Indian cricket team. It read, “England outplayed us & congratulations to them on a solid performance. The defeat must weigh heavy on our team’s shoulders and it’s in times like these, we got to lift them up. Team India, Yes it was a disappointing day out but the story doesn’t end here.. this is but a chapter. We’ll emerge it stronger. Keeps your chin up.”

“Been outplayed today, unfortunately, we didn’t bring our best game to the semis, nothing to take away from #England they were the much better side today Such is the game. Well played through the tournament #TeamIndia heartbreak today. Congratulations #TeamEngland #T20Iworldcup2022,” Arjun Rampal tweeted.

On the other hand, Nakuul Mehta said to fans on the micro-blogging site, “Just sending a telegram to my producer that I’m available to shoot THIS Sunday.” On Sunday, Pakistan and England will be playing for the winners trophy of the season.