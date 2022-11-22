Ajay Devgn hasn’t contacted Salman Khan for Bholaa 2 sequel

Ajay Devgn’s latest film, Drishyam 2, co-stars Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, and Shriya Saran.

Ajay hasn’t contacted Salman about a Bholaa sequel.

Currently, Ajay Sir is busy with the post-production of his directorial Bholaa.

Advertisement

Ajay Devgn’s latest film, Drishyam 2, co-stars Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, and Shriya Saran. Ajay unveiled the Bholaa teaser today to rave reviews. After the teaser was released, it was reported that Ajay had approached Salman Khan for Bholaa 2.

The news of Ajay and Salman working together broke the internet, but audiences will have to wait. Bholaa’s makers issued a statement denying the reports. Ajay hasn’t contacted Salman about a Bholaa sequel, the statement said. Statement: “There are news reports doing rounds in the media about Ajay Devgn approaching Salman Khan for Bholaa sequel. Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn share a great rapport & friendship, however, Ajay has not approached him for the sequel of Bholaa. Currently, Ajay Sir is busy with the post-production of his directorial Bholaa.”

Ajay will reportedly remake Bholaa three times. Other parts will have original stories, unlike Bholaa, which is a remake of Kaithi starring Karthi.

Ajay shared the teaser and wrote, “Kaun hai woh…

jisko pata hai, woh khud laapata hai.” Bholaa’s teaser has fans excited to see the film. Tabu has a key role. March 30, 2023 is the 3D release date. A source said about the film’s 3D release, “Ajay is among the most technically sound directors of Hindi Cinema and has envisioned the action of Bholaa in a certain way. He has shot some larger-than-life action scenes with a camera set-up that would make for a perfect 3D Blast. The post-production work is currently in process, wherein the visuals are leaving a different impact in 3D. His aim is to create a unique theatrical experience for the audience.”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

On the Work in front, Ajay’s other projects are Maidaan and Singham 3. Salman has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Kick 2, Tiger 3, Dabangg 4, and No Entry sequel.

Also Read Kartik Aaryan share pic with Ajay Devgn, talked about ‘October 2-3’ Kartik Aaryan and Ajay Devgn met at the 53rd International Film Festival...