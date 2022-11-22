Ajay Devgn is in his sinister avatar ever in the Bhola teaser

Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa 3D teaser attached to Bhediya
Ajay Devgn will direct his fourth film, Bholaa, starring him and Tabu....
The first teaser for Ajay Devgn upcoming movie, Bholaa, which he both directed and stars in, has been released. The 2019 Tamil smash blockbuster Kaithi has an official Hindi version called Bholaa, which also stars Tabu and Ajay.
The main character is then introduced amid a sense of mystery and fear as we get to see a prison. While waiting to be let out of prison, Ajay can be seen reading the Bhagvad Gita. A prisoner also describes him: “No one knows who is he and where he came from and those who did are dead. It is said he turns people to ashes when he smears ashes on his forehead.”
Ajay Devgn crashes his bike into a car before jumping onto it with a trishul, giving us another glimpse of the action. Sharing the teaser, Ajay tweeted Tuesday morning, “Kaun hai woh… jisko pata hai, woh khud laapata hai (Who is he? The one who knows is lost himself).” Abhishek Bachchan was among the first ones to react to the teaser. “Superb!!! Can’t wait,” he wrote and posted a few fire emojis.
An ex-convict who decided to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison ended up getting caught up in a shootout between the police and the drug mafia in the original movie.
Ajay also has a few other movies in development, including the following Maidaan from producer Boney Kapoor and the following untitled movie from director Neeraj Pandey.
