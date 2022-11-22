Ajay Devgn is in his sinister avatar ever in the Bhola teaser

The first teaser for Ajay Devgn’s upcoming movie, Bholaa, which he both directed and stars in, has been released.

The 2019 Tamil smash blockbuster Kaithi has an official Hindi version called Bholaa, which also stars Tabu and Ajay.

Ajay Devgn crashes his bike into a car before jumping onto it with a trishul, giving us another glimpse of the action.

A woman begins the little clip by looking for a young child named Jyoti in an orphanage. The girl is warned not to stay up late since someone will meet her the next day. The young girl is soon seen counting the members of her household. “Mummy, papa, dada-dadi. Aur kaun rishtedar hote hain? (Mom-dad, grandpa and grandma. Who else is called a relative)” she wonders.

The main character is then introduced amid a sense of mystery and fear as we get to see a prison. While waiting to be let out of prison, Ajay can be seen reading the Bhagvad Gita. A prisoner also describes him: “No one knows who is he and where he came from and those who did are dead. It is said he turns people to ashes when he smears ashes on his forehead.”

Ajay Devgn crashes his bike into a car before jumping onto it with a trishul, giving us another glimpse of the action. Sharing the teaser, Ajay tweeted Tuesday morning, “Kaun hai woh… jisko pata hai, woh khud laapata hai (Who is he? The one who knows is lost himself).” Abhishek Bachchan was among the first ones to react to the teaser. “Superb!!! Can’t wait,” he wrote and posted a few fire emojis.

An ex-convict who decided to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison ended up getting caught up in a shootout between the police and the drug mafia in the original movie.

Amala Paul is also a star of Bholaa. After U, Me aur Hum (2008), Shivaay (2016), and Runwav 34, which was released earlier this year, this is Ajay’s fourth film as a director.

Ajay also has a few other movies in development, including the following Maidaan from producer Boney Kapoor and the following untitled movie from director Neeraj Pandey.