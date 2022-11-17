Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa 3D teaser attached to Bhediya

Ajay Devgn will direct his fourth film, Bholaa, starring him and Tabu.

The actor has planned chase scenes, gunfights, and hand-to-hand combats for the film.

Bholaa’s first teaser will be attached to 3D prints of Bhediya next week.

“Ajay is among the most technically sound directors of Hindi Cinema and has envisioned the action of Bholaa in a certain way. He’s shot larger-than-life action scenes with a camera setup for 3D Blast. Post-production is underway, and the 3D visuals are making an impact. A source close to the development said Bholaa is one of Ajay Devgn’s biggest action entertainers.

The team wants a long marketing campaign to position it as an action event in March, according to a source. “Bholaa’s first teaser will be attached to 3D prints of Bhediya next week. It’s a strategic move to make sure that the audience experience it in the format that it’s meant for,” the source informed, adding further that the teaser launch is planned sometime next week. Bholaa will be released in 2023.

Upcoming Ajay Devgn movies

After Runway 34, Ajay Devgn will direct Bholaa. U Me Aur Hum, Shivaay, and Runway 34 are his previous films. Ajay’s upcoming films include Drishyam 2, Maidaan, and Neeraj Pandey’s untitled thriller.

