Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bholaa’ will feature Amala Paul

Bholaa, which is Ajay Devgn’s fourth film as a director, is one of the most anticipated movies and is made on a big scale. In Bholaa, the National Award-winning actor plays a key role, and Tabu plays a key role as well. The hit duo have worked together on many projects before. This action movie is currently being filmed in Mumbai, and we’ve heard that Bholaa will soon have a new cast member.Souce heard that Ajay Devgn has hired the well-known actress Amala Paul for this upcoming movie.

“Amala Paul will play a key role opposite Ajay Devgn. It’s an important character, and Ajay feels that the actress suits the part to the T. It will be a special appearance, and she will join the team in the next schedule, which is planned for December 2022,” according to a source with knowledge of the situation. Most of the movies she’s in are in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu. She has been in well-known movies like Mynaa, a Tamil romantic drama by Prabhu Solomon, Ratsasan, a Tamil psychological thriller by Ram Kumar, and Aadai, a 2019 film by Rathna Kumar.

Ajay Devgn officially said that Bholaa will come out on March 30, 2023, on July 4.

The upcoming projects of Ajay Devgn

The next movie the actor will be in is Drishyam 2 by Abhishek Pathak. He will be in it with Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, and Shriya Saran. Ajay Devgn recently posted on Instagram, as the movie’s trailer was being shown for the first time, “Shabdon pe nahin, drishyon pe dhyaan do. Kyunki shabdon mein, jhoot chupne ki jagah dhoond hi leta hai. Drishyam 2 Trailer Out Now. Case Reopens on 18th November, 2022.” Ajay Devgn also has the movies Maidaan by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and Golmaal 5 by Rohit Shetty in the works.

