Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 has a good start in advance booking

Drishyam 2, starring Ajay Devgn, opens November 15.

The film opened for a day on October 2 and for good on Saturday.

Advance booking for Abhishek Pathak’s film has been strong.

Advertisement

Drishyam 2, starring Ajay Devgn, opens November 15. The film opened for a day on October 2 and for good on Saturday. Advance booking for Abhishek Pathak’s film has been strong. The thriller has sold 20,000 opening-day tickets in PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis as of Sunday noon.

To put things in perspective, the film’s advances are already better than those of Ajay Devgn’s last two films, Runway 34 and Thank God. The film sold 36,000 tickets for its opening weekend, which is a good number considering advance booking. Drishyam 2’s trailer created just enough intrigue. Despite being a thriller, the trailer had dialogue and a scale that did the first film justice.

Since the advent of OTT, Drishyam 1’s cult following has grown. The organic chatter about 2nd October and Vijay Salgaonkar has kept the franchise’s essence intact. The advance so far suggests a start that’s better than most pandemic releases and higher than what most in the industry are expecting from the film.

From here-on, Drishyam 2 hopes to clock a ticket sale in the range of 75,000 to 85,000 by the end of its run, which will be the highest for a Hindi film post-pandemic after Brahmastra (3.02 Lakh), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (1.03 Lakh), and 83 (1.17 Lakh). However, it’s important for the film to continue the momentum in terms of ticket sales from Monday to Thursday. Jug Jugg Jeeyo (57,000), Gangubai (56,000), Laal Singh Chaddha (63,000), and Vikram Vedha (59,000).

Drishyam 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna, could have a double-digit start. How much more we’ll know Thursday night when the film hits the three chains. Uunchai is doing well at the box office, and in two weeks Drishyam 2 and Bhediya will be released. Both seem like good bets for a good start in today’s world.

Also Read November 2022 films and series: Drishyam 2 to Bhediya Several films, web series and characters have wowed us a month before...