Ajay Devgn's Rudra: The Edge of Darkness Season 2 working

Ajay Devgn’s Rudra: The Edge of Darkness Season 2 working

Ajay Devgn’s Rudra: The Edge of Darkness Season 2 working
  • Ajay Devgn made his web series debut with Rudra: The Edge of Darkness this year.
  • Is this psychological crime thriller’s second season?
  • So that’s a work in progress.
Ajay Devgn made his web series debut with Rudra: The Edge of Darkness this year. Is this psychological crime thriller’s second season?  “Yes, ofcourse. There is actually. The original had it too. There is another cool idea that we are working on the side of that, as a parallel sort of thing. So that’s a work in progress. We have all been a little caught up with things going on, so I need to have some discussions with the platform about that. So fingers crossed,”

His company recently turned five. Sameer Nair says they’ve always wanted to explore different genres and tell unique stories.  “We have actually done that when you think about it. We have done distinctive and different kinds of things, whether it’s Hostages and Criminal Justice, to Bhaukaal, Rudra, and now Tanaav. So it has been a conscious effort to try and see what else we can do, and how we can do different things,” says Nair.

Pankaj Tripathi’s Criminal Justice 4 is also planned. “Criminal Justice in particular is exciting to us because the original format was a British show called Criminal Justice, then it was made in the US as The Night Of. We wanted to make The Night Of, so we got the rights and then we proceeded to make The Night Of. The British (team) had done season 2, which we did but we took the lawyer character forward, so in a sense we made it our own. Nobody made season 3 of the show, but we did and it’s done really well. So we are excited, and now when we are making season four it’s become truly an original because no one in the world has done this, and no one has taken the lawyer forward,”  Sameer Nair said.

