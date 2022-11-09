Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Akshay Kumar, Ahmed Khan in talks for ‘Awara Paagal Deewana 2’

Akshay Kumar, Ahmed Khan in talks for ‘Awara Paagal Deewana 2’

Articles
Advertisement
Akshay Kumar, Ahmed Khan in talks for ‘Awara Paagal Deewana 2’

Akshay Kumar, Ahmed Khan in talks for ‘Awara Paagal Deewana 2’

Advertisement
  • Akshay Kumar plans to revive Hera Pheri, Welcome, and Awara Paagal Deewana with producer Firoz Nadiadwala.
  • A source close to the development said Akshay and Firoz have met multiple times to prepare for these projects.
  •  Akshay and Firoz are reportedly in talks to direct Awara Paagal Deewana 2.”
Advertisement

Akshay Kumar plans to revive Hera Pheri, Welcome, and Awara Paagal Deewana with producer Firoz Nadiadwala. A source close to the development said Akshay and Firoz have met multiple times to prepare for these projects. Akshay and Firoz are reportedly in talks to direct Awara Paagal Deewana 2.

“Akshay, Ahmed, and Firoz’s association goes back a long way. In fact, Ahmed had even worked as a choreographer on Awara Paagal Deewana, so he understands the project. The trio is presently working to develop an apt idea for the sequel, after which they will start working on the script. However, they are not rushing into it and are giving it their all, as they want to do complete justice to the original,”  a source says. The 2002 original starred Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Aarti Chabria, Preeti Jhangiani, and Amrita Arora.

Akshay Kumar is filming Capsule Gill, OMG 2, Jolly LLB 3, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He’ll start filming with Tiger Shroff in January or February 2019.

Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, and Sunny Deol star in Ahmed Khan’s Baap. It debuted today.

Also Read

Akshay Kumar changed his workflow by working in more big films
Akshay Kumar changed his workflow by working in more big films

Akshay Kumar changed his workflow by working on more big films. Khiladi...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Fan asked Shah Rukh Khan whether he still has abs in Pathaan
Fan asked Shah Rukh Khan whether he still has abs in Pathaan
Vidya Balan Shares A Funny Video of Herself Wearing Printed Outfit
Vidya Balan Shares A Funny Video of Herself Wearing Printed Outfit
Anthony Mackie talks about portraying humane hero in
Anthony Mackie talks about portraying humane hero in "Captain America"
Kiefer Sutherland to play disgraced cop in 'The Winter Kills'
Kiefer Sutherland to play disgraced cop in 'The Winter Kills'
Kiara and Sidharth have shared their mehendi photos
Kiara and Sidharth have shared their mehendi photos
Throwback: Alizeh Shah gives flying kiss in bold dress
Throwback: Alizeh Shah gives flying kiss in bold dress
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story