Akshay Kumar, Ahmed Khan in talks for ‘Awara Paagal Deewana 2’

Akshay Kumar plans to revive Hera Pheri, Welcome, and Awara Paagal Deewana with producer Firoz Nadiadwala.

A source close to the development said Akshay and Firoz have met multiple times to prepare for these projects.

Akshay and Firoz are reportedly in talks to direct Awara Paagal Deewana 2.”

“Akshay, Ahmed, and Firoz’s association goes back a long way. In fact, Ahmed had even worked as a choreographer on Awara Paagal Deewana, so he understands the project. The trio is presently working to develop an apt idea for the sequel, after which they will start working on the script. However, they are not rushing into it and are giving it their all, as they want to do complete justice to the original,” a source says. The 2002 original starred Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Aarti Chabria, Preeti Jhangiani, and Amrita Arora.

Akshay Kumar is filming Capsule Gill, OMG 2, Jolly LLB 3, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He’ll start filming with Tiger Shroff in January or February 2019.

Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, and Sunny Deol star in Ahmed Khan’s Baap. It debuted today.

