Akshay Kumar and Ram Charan turn heads when enter at an event

Articles
  • Akshay Kumar and Ram Charan were recently spotted in New Delhi.
  • The Bollywood action hero and Telugu star attended an event in the capital on November 12.
  • Akshay Kumar and Ram Charan were seen bonding at the event.
Akshay Kumar and Ram Charan were recently spotted in New Delhi. The Bollywood action hero and Telugu star attended an event in the capital on November 12. Akshay Kumar and Ram Charan were seen bonding at the event. Celebrities wowed in suits.

Akshay Kumar looked dapper in a black suit and white shirt. He wore a brown suit and a white shirt. Popular stars were seen bonding and chatting at the event. The duo also discussed changing cinematic trends and audience tastes.

Upcoming Akshay Kumar films
Bollywood’s Khiladi is a busy actor. Akshay Kumar has a massive line-up of projects, including Sudha Kongara’s untitled Soorarai Pottru remake, OMG 2, and Selfiee, an official remake of Driving License. In Mahesh Manjrekar’s Veer Daudale Saat, he’ll make his Marathi debut. Akshay plays Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

On Work in front, The Telugu actor is riding high on the success of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, his first film with Jr NTR. Ram Charan is shooting RC 15, his 15th film. Political thriller directed by S Shankar. He’s reportedly set to appear in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan.

