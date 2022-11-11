Firoz Nadiadwala visited actor Akshay Kumar’s office several times over the past two weeks to talk about the prospect of restarting three comedy franchises: Hera Pheri, Welcome, and Awara Pagal Deewana

Discussions stalled because Akshay Kumar was unconvinced by the calibre and vision of the sequel concepts

What went wrong between Firoz Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar?

“Akshay Kumar is the face of some of the most well-known brands, like Welcome, Hera Pheri, and Awara Pagal Deewana, and he was eager to relive the classic movies. But after numerous discussions, he chose to back out since he couldn’t agree with the overarching themes, according to a source. “Akshay Kumar is conscious of the high standards set for him by his fans in these comedic franchises. The insider continues, “Attempts to adapt these sequels without careful consideration and with different performers have previously failed in the past. He refused to compromise on the quality of these scripts.

In case you were unaware, Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal were part of the announcement for Hera Pheri 3 earlier in the previous decade. The movie started filming, but after more than a month of shooting, it became stuck in the middle for a variety of reasons. The 2015 film Welcome Back, starring John Abraham, aimed to be the sequel to Welcome, however it failed to live up to the original.

Akshay withdraws from Awara Pagal Deewana and Welcome Too because he already has a packed schedule and is picking his upcoming projects very carefully. Instead of trying to capitalise on the success of previous series with shoddy writing, he might choose to make a brand-new comedy,” the source continues.

Nadiadwala is reportedly currently pursuing other actors to direct the movies. A source close to the production company continued, “He’s currently creating it with a young actor and conversations are on with different directors in an attempt to somehow push the franchise ahead.”