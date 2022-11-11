Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Akshay Kumar drops Hera Pheri, Welcome, and Awara Pagal Deewana sequels

Akshay Kumar drops Hera Pheri, Welcome, and Awara Pagal Deewana sequels

Articles
Advertisement
Akshay Kumar drops Hera Pheri, Welcome, and Awara Pagal Deewana sequels

Akshay Kumar talks about what if ‘have only one blessing in life’

Advertisement
  • Firoz Nadiadwala visited actor Akshay Kumar’s office several times over the past two weeks to talk about the prospect of restarting three comedy franchises: Hera Pheri, Welcome, and Awara Pagal Deewana
  • Discussions stalled because Akshay Kumar was unconvinced by the calibre and vision of the sequel concepts

What went wrong between Firoz Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar?

Advertisement

“Akshay Kumar is the face of some of the most well-known brands, like Welcome, Hera Pheri, and Awara Pagal Deewana, and he was eager to relive the classic movies. But after numerous discussions, he chose to back out since he couldn’t agree with the overarching themes, according to a source. “Akshay Kumar is conscious of the high standards set for him by his fans in these comedic franchises. The insider continues, “Attempts to adapt these sequels without careful consideration and with different performers have previously failed in the past. He refused to compromise on the quality of these scripts.

In case you were unaware, Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal were part of the announcement for Hera Pheri 3 earlier in the previous decade. The movie started filming, but after more than a month of shooting, it became stuck in the middle for a variety of reasons. The 2015 film Welcome Back, starring John Abraham, aimed to be the sequel to Welcome, however it failed to live up to the original.

Akshay withdraws from Awara Pagal Deewana and Welcome Too because he already has a packed schedule and is picking his upcoming projects very carefully. Instead of trying to capitalise on the success of previous series with shoddy writing, he might choose to make a brand-new comedy,” the source continues.

Nadiadwala is reportedly currently pursuing other actors to direct the movies. A source close to the production company continued, “He’s currently creating it with a young actor and conversations are on with different directors in an attempt to somehow push the franchise ahead.”

Also Read

Akshay Kumar to work with Ayushmann Khurrana ‘An Action Hero’
Akshay Kumar to work with Ayushmann Khurrana ‘An Action Hero’

An Action Hero will be released on December 2, 2022. Shubh Mangal...

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story