Akshay Kumar to work with Ayushmann Khurrana 'An Action Hero'

Akshay Kumar to work with Ayushmann Khurrana ‘An Action Hero’

Akshay Kumar to work with Ayushmann Khurrana ‘An Action Hero’

Akshay Kumar to work with Ayushmann Khurrana ‘An Action Hero’

  • An Action Hero will be released on December 2, 2022.
  • Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor Anirudh Iyer will make his directorial debut.
  • An Action Hero’s trailer comes out on 11/11.
An Action Hero will be released on December 2, 2022. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor Anirudh Iyer will make his directorial debut. An Action Hero’s trailer comes out on 11/11. Ayushmann unveiled the movie’s first look and wrote, “Phat poster aur nikla ACTION HERO! How does acting affect asliyat?
Akshay Kumar will join the film, according to Bollywood Hungama.   Khiladi Kumar’s appearance is said to change “The film is titled An Action Hero – how can one make a film with that title without the presence of Hindi Cinema’s Original Action Hero – Akshay Kumar.”
Last October, the makers announced Action Hero. Jaideep Ahlawat stars. Aanand L Rai produces Khurrana’s first action film.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Ayushmann has recently seen in Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G. It opened on October 14, 2022, to positive reviews. Next, he’ll star with Ananya Panday in Dream Girl 2. Raaj Shaandilyaa directs and Ekta Kapoor produces. It opens on June 29, 2023.
Akshay has OMG 2 with Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Arun Govil, Selfie with Emraan Hashmi, and Soorarai Pottru remake. In Veer Daudale Saat, he’ll play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

