Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav wants to become THIS

Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav wants to become THIS

Articles
Advertisement
Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav wants to become THIS

Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav wants to become THIS

Advertisement
  • Akshay Kumar was last seen in Ram Setu.
  • Akshay Kumar recently revealed details about his son Aarav and said he’s not interested in movies.
  • Akshay Kumar says Aarav doesn’t like movies.
Advertisement

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrat Bharucha, and Satya Dev. The film was Akshay Kumar’s fourth theatrical release of 2022 after Bachchhan Pandey, Samrat Prithviraj, and Raksha Bandhan, and fifth overall with Cuttputlli. The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor recently revealed details about his 20-year-old son Aarav and said he’s not interested in movies

The actor said he wants to show Aarav his movies and tell him about films, but he doesn’t want to see films. “I want to put him into all that but he just doesn’t want to see anything, he just wants to do his work. He wants to study or do his fashion designing,”  He wants to design clothes “Kumar. Akshay married Twinkle in 2001 and had Aarav in 2002.

Akshay recently announced his Marathi debut, saying he’ll play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mahesh Manrekar’s next film. He has many other films in the works. Next up: Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi and OMG 2 with Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Arun Govil.

Akshay will also star in Soorarai Pottru’s Hindi remake. Radhika Madan stars. The actor will also appear in the 2022 film An Action Hero, starring Ayushmann Khurrana. First on-screen collaboration for Ayushmann and Akshay.

Also Read

Akshay Kumar wants to ‘lower his price by 30-40%’ “Audience has limited money”
Akshay Kumar wants to ‘lower his price by 30-40%’ “Audience has limited money”

Akshay Kumar has become one of the first Bollywood stars to address...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince William's children ‘scared’ of Prince Harry
Prince William's children ‘scared’ of Prince Harry
Hania Aamir scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot
Hania Aamir scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot
Behati Prinsloo shares photo with Adam Levine after delivering baby
Behati Prinsloo shares photo with Adam Levine after delivering baby
Kylie Jenner takes her kids on Disneyland trip
Kylie Jenner takes her kids on Disneyland trip
Secret meaning behind King Charles’ Coronation symbol
Secret meaning behind King Charles’ Coronation symbol
Arisha Razi Khan shares beautiful clicks from Italy
Arisha Razi Khan shares beautiful clicks from Italy
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story