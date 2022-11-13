Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav wants to become THIS

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Ram Setu.

Akshay Kumar recently revealed details about his son Aarav and said he’s not interested in movies.

Akshay Kumar says Aarav doesn’t like movies.

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrat Bharucha, and Satya Dev. The film was Akshay Kumar’s fourth theatrical release of 2022 after Bachchhan Pandey, Samrat Prithviraj, and Raksha Bandhan, and fifth overall with Cuttputlli. The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor recently revealed details about his 20-year-old son Aarav and said he’s not interested in movies

The actor said he wants to show Aarav his movies and tell him about films, but he doesn’t want to see films. “I want to put him into all that but he just doesn’t want to see anything, he just wants to do his work. He wants to study or do his fashion designing,” He wants to design clothes “Kumar. Akshay married Twinkle in 2001 and had Aarav in 2002.

Akshay recently announced his Marathi debut, saying he’ll play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mahesh Manrekar’s next film. He has many other films in the works. Next up: Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi and OMG 2 with Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Arun Govil.

Akshay will also star in Soorarai Pottru’s Hindi remake. Radhika Madan stars. The actor will also appear in the 2022 film An Action Hero, starring Ayushmann Khurrana. First on-screen collaboration for Ayushmann and Akshay.

