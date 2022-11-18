Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt pose for the cutest pic together

The two actors who are the happiest are Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.

The two actors who are the happiest are Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. On Friday, Shaheen posted a joyful photo of the two smiling for a sunny selfie on Instagram. Shaheen was wearing a yellow jacket, and Alia was wearing a yellow top. It is unknown if the photo was taken recently or while they were on vacation. Shaheen just added the emojis for hearts and drums to the photo’s caption when sharing it. In the comments, their mother Soni Razdan wished them “Beauty patooties.” A admirer commented, “Both are looking too much cutest.”

Earlier this month, on November 6, Alia gave birth to their first child. Her name and photo have still not been made public by the couple. Since the birth of the child, Alia has only posted one image, which was an out-of-focus photo of her holding a mug with the word “mother” on it.

Announcing the baby’s arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here…and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.” Alia had been frequently showering her fans with cute pictures from her preggers diary throughout her pregnancy.

In June of this year, the power couple made their pregnancy public. After courting for years, the Brahmastra pair exchanged vows in a private ceremony at Ranbir’s Mumbai home on April 14, 2022. The pair surprised their followers with the announcement of her pregnancy just two months after their wedding.

Alia most recently appeared in the sci-fi action movie Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva, which received overwhelmingly positive reviews from viewers. The movie, directed by Ayan Mukerji, also starred Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, and Ranbir Kapoor in the key roles.

She will soon be seen in Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani by filmmaker Karan Johar, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan. Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot and Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra are two of her other Hollywood debuts.