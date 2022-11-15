Alia Bhatt drinks a cup of coffee in her first post-baby photo

Mira Rajput shares wardrobe to raise funds for Alia Bhatt’s charity
2018 saw the launch of Alia Bhatt's "Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe"...
The couple dated for over five years prior to getting married. When Alia unexpectedly revealed her pregnancy in June on her social media account with a photo of Ranbir, everyone was taken aback.
Post by Alia Bhatt following the birth of her daughter
After the birth of her daughter, Alia posted her very first photo to social media, and it is just too adorable to describe. The Gangubai Kathiwadi actress posted a blurry image of herself holding an orange cup with the word “Mama” inscribed on it to her Instagram account. “It me,” Alia captioned the image, along with a yellow heart emoji. She can be seen in the picture in her Mumbai Vastu residence.
