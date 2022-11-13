Alia Bhatt is proud of bf Akansha Ranjan for Monica, O My Darling

Akansha published a message on Instagram on Sunday in which she revealed her joy at earning acclaim from the critics.

She claimed that audiences were praising the movie and her performance in it equally.

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram Stories to reshare Akansha’s post about her latest movie, and shared a sticker, that said, “So proud.”

In the caption of her Instagram post, Akansha wrote, “Do I look sad…? I’m trying my best to look sad… But how can I??!! When Nikki and MOMD (Monica, O My Darling) is getting all this loveeee!!!” Alia Bhatt took to Instagram Stories to reshare Akansha’s post about her latest movie, and shared a sticker, that said, “So proud.”

In the movie Monica, O My Darling, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor appeared alongside Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, and Sikander Kher. On November 11, Netflix announced the movie’s debut. Akansha published a message on Instagram on Sunday in which she revealed her joy at earning acclaim from the critics. She claimed that audiences were praising the movie and her performance in it equally.

In the Netflix movie, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor portrays Nikki Adhikari, the company’s head’s daughter. She tweeted photos of herself wearing a black outfit and posing outside. She also provided images of Monica, O My Darling movie reviews that lauded both the actress and the movie.

Both admirers and detractors alike are giving Monica, O My Darling high marks. Vasan Bala is the director of the film, which is a translation of the mystery novel Burutasu No Shinzou by Japanese writer Keigo Higashino.

An excerpt from a review of Monica, O My Darling, read, “A neo-noir, crime comedy thriller that also doubles up as a murder mystery, Monica O My Darling isn’t your usual Bollywood commercial potboiler. Or at least that’s what you’d like to believe until you actually sit through and watch this 2-hour-10-minutes long film and realise that it’s so Bollywoodised that you just can’t get over the plot twists and predictability of events, which make this Vasan Bala directorial a fun yet average watch…”