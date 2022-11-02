Advertisement
  • Today, on King Khan’s 57th birthday, the long-awaited teaser for Pathaan finally released
  • It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham
  • Shah Rukh Khan is back on the big screen after more than four years with this action comedy directed by Siddharth Anand
So, it goes without saying that fans have been very excited and have been eagerly waiting for the movie to come out. Shah Rukh Khan looks tough in the teaser, and fans can’t get enough of him. Bollywood stars also talked about the Pathaan teaser as soon as it came out. Alia Bhatt was one of the people who loved the teaser, and Deepika Padukone had the sweetest thing to say to the soon-to-be mom.

Alia Bhatt talks about the Pathaan preview
Alia Bhatt posted the Pathaan teaser on her Instagram story. The actress had nothing but good things to say about the teaser. To show how excited she was, Alia wrote “Just Next Level!!!!” with a fireworks emoji. Deepika Padukone was quick to respond to Alia. She reposted her story and wrote, “Thank you, Mama! @aliaabhatt,” along with a heart emoji. At the same time, celebrities like Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Bipasha Basu, and many others reacted to the teaser and went crazy over it.

Alia Bhatt reacts to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan teaser

About Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan
Pathaan will come out in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on January 25, 2023. It was directed by Siddharth Anand and made by Yash Raj Films. After Om Shanti On, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year, this is the fourth time Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have worked together on a movie. John and SRK, on the other hand, will share the screen for the first time.

