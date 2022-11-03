Alia Bhatt shares an appreciation post for mother and sister

Shaheen Bhatt, an author, and Soni Razdan, an actor, were seen on Alia Bhatt Instagram.

On Thursday, she published a message of gratitude for her mother and sister.

As they posed for the camera, they were all grinning. Soni, Shaheen, and Shweta Bachchan responded to Alia’s photo alongside the general public.

Alia shared the image of Soni, Shaheen, and herself in an outdoor setting. Keep your hand on your sister’s shoulder, Alia. She was dressed in a white shirt inside a denim jacket. She wore hoop earrings and left her hair open. Soni, her mother, was also sporting a dark denim jacket. With woods in the background, all three of them fixed their gaze directly on the camera.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Alia wrote, “Appreciation post for these wonderfully weird ladies (heart hands emoji).” Reacting to the post, her mother dropped three heart emojis and her sister commented, “Takes wonderfully weird to know wonderfully weird (disguised face and heart emoji).” Shweta Bachchan wrote, “Lovely (pink heart emoji).”

Alia’s supporter wrote, “Awww!!! Very nice. Three of the most stunning ladies, said another devotee. Alia was wearing her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s denim jacket in the image, some admirers pointed out. “And also appreciation post for your husband’s jacket,” one fan jokingly added. The image was covered in heart emoticons from many fans.

Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan are the parents of Alia Bhatt. Her younger sister is named Shaheen. In 2018, Alia and Soni were spotted together in the box office sensation Raazi.

Alia most recently appeared with Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. She will next be featured with Jaya Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She will also make her Hollywood debut in the movie Heart of Stone, which also stars Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot.