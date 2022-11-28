Alia Bhatt’s post on Shaheen Bhatt’s birthday

Advertisement
  • Alia and Shaheen often appear in each other’s Instagram captions.
  • Alia Bhatt celebrated Shaheen Bhatt’s 34th birthday with a sweet message.
  • Alia Bhatt shared photos with Shaheen Bhatt on Instagram.
Alia Bhatt loves her sister Shaheen and never hesitates to show it. Alia and Shaheen often appear in each other’s Instagram captions, which show their sibling love and respect. Alia Bhatt celebrated Shaheen Bhatt’s 34th birthday with a sweet message. Alia shared two wedding photos with Shaheen and a loving text for her.

Alia Bhatt shared photos with Shaheen Bhatt on Instagram. First, a photo from Alia’s wedding shows the sisters holding hands and posing. Alia wears an ivory Sabyasachi-embroidered saree, and Shaheen wears a pink dress with golden embroidery. The photo shows them smiling. Alia tweeted a photo from her mehendi ceremony, where she wore a pink lehenga and Shaheen wore green. Picture shows Alia hugging Shaheen.

 

Alia captioned the photos with her love for Shaheen. She wrote, “Happy birthday to the BEST person ever.. my sweetheart.. my little melon smiggle pop I love you so much that no cute and nice words will ever be adequate Okay bye contacting you in an hour.”

Alia Bhatt’s post prompted birthday wishes for Shaheen. wishes Neetu Kapoor “Happy B Shaheen” Manish Malhotra also commented with heart emojis.Shaheen told News18 that she and Alia video talk often every day, or at least twice a week if she’s busy. “We check on each other through Facetime. Whenever there is a moment available, we do lunch or dinner together,” she said.

