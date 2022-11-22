Alizeh Agnihotri starts filming her debut film

Alizeh Agnihotri will make her Bollywood debut.

The film is due in 2023.

The young actress chose an unusual script for her debut.

Atul and Alvira Agnihotri’s daughter Alizeh Agnihotri will make her Bollywood debut. The debutante had been taking acting and dancing lessons for over two years when her parents and Salman felt she was ready for the big screen, according to a trade source. Update on Alizeh’s debut project. We heard the actress has started her first film.

National Award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi is directing and has already begun filming. The film is due in 2023. The young actress chose an unusual script for her debut. Soumendra directed the web series Jamtara and the film Budhia Singh: Born to Run, which won a national award.

Alizeh trained with Saroj Khan. After the choreographer’s death in July 2020, Alizeh wrote on Instagram,“Master ji was my idol. When she composed a piece for class she would close her eyes and really listen to the music, swaying her body gently as it became a vessel for whatever she was envisioning. Her age never bothered her, and her spirit never faltered”. “Every second that I spent with her was an honour and I feel so blessed to have had that time. Thank you for everything Master ji.”

