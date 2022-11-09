Allu Arjun and Sneha are headed to South Africa

On Sunday night, the actor and his wife Sneha were photographed in Hyderabad.

Allu Arjun is a popular South Indian actor. After Pushpa, he gained pan-Indian fame and a huge fanbase. Aside from being a great actor, he’s a loving family man who spends time with them when not working. On Sunday night, the actor and his wife Sneha were photographed in Hyderabad.

As they left the city, Allu Arjun and his wife were seen entering the airport with their luggage. the couple flew to South Africa for a wedding Details are unknown.

On Sunday, Sneha Reddy posted a video of a long drive with Allu Arjun. The clip shows AA driving in a black T-shirt. Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy are coupled of goals. Whenever the Pushpa actor has a break, he spends time with his wife and kids Ayaan and ArhaAllu Arjun will resume Pushpa soon

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will return as Pushpa Raj in the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise. Soon, Pushpa: The Rule will start filming. Souce reports that Allu Arjun will leave for Bangkok on November 13.

“The first schedule of Pushpa 2 will take place outside India. AA is heading to Bangkok on November 13 to shoot some intense fight sequences in forest areas of Bangkok. This is going to be a 15-day long schedule and after he returns, he will soon begin with the promotions of Pushpa part 1 in Russia, but he is yet to lock dates for the same,” the close source says Sukumar’s film will star Rashmika Mandanna. The Pushpa sequel has begun.

Allu Arjun also has AA21 by Koratala Siva. The film, announced a while ago, hasn’t started yet.

