Amar Kaushik has this to say About 'Bhediya' star Varun Dhawan







  • Varun Dhawan stars in the upcoming horror comedy Bhediya.
  • Amar Kaushik directs Bhediya.
  • Kriti Sanon stars in the werewolf-themed film.
Varun Dhawan stars in the upcoming horror comedy Bhediya. Amar Kaushik directs Bhediya. Kriti Sanon stars in the werewolf-themed film. Bhediya is Dinesh Vijay’s third horror comedy after Stree and Roohi.

Amar Kaushik talked about working with Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan is the most curious person Bhediya’s director has ever met, he said. Amar Kaushik says the talented actor is passionate about his work. “Varun is the most curious guy I’ve ever met. Not just in the industry, but in my entire life. He is the first person to call me every morning. He will constantly ask questions about his character, like – ‘Can we do this, can we do that.’ He is the most enthusiastic person I’ve ever met. And he is the most passionate actor I’ve worked with, so far,”Bhediya’s director revealed.

Varun Dhawan plays a young man who gets bitten by a wolf and turns into a werewolf in Bhediya. Kriti Sanon plays Dr. Anika, a veterinarian, in the film, her second with Varun and director Amar Kaushik. The film features Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal, and others. Stree’s Shraddha Kapoor appears in a song sequence. Supposedly, Varun Dhawan’s character will return in Dinesh Vijay’s horror comedy franchise, including Stree 2.

